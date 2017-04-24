Lake Charles native Drew Chatters gets three-peat in javelin, breaks her conference record
Xavier University of Louisiana's Drew Chatters won the women's javelin Saturday at the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships for the third year in a row. Chatters, a junior biology/pre-medical major from Lake Charles and a graduate of St. Louis Catholic High School, set a GCAC meet record of 36.90 meters .
