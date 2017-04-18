Lake Charles mourning the death of longtime educator Daniel Ieyoub

The Lake Charles community continues to mourn the death of longtime educator and administrator Daniel Ieyoub, who died Wednesday, April 19. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, Ieyoub shaped countless lives during his more than 50 years in the education field. A Lake Charles High School, McNeese State University and LSU graduate, he taught at DeQuincy High School, Central School, Pearl Watson Elementary School and Lake Charles High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.