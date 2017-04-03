Lake Charles man arrested for stealin...

Lake Charles man arrested for stealing couch, loveseat, table, and air conditioner

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Jacob Norman Levy, 30, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing approximately $2,200 in items from a residence on Jeff Davis Academy Road - including a couch, loveseat, table, and air conditioner - on March 17, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey of the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. Two other still-unknown suspects also participated in the burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar 14 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar 9 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar '17 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar '17 Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at April 07 at 10:41AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC