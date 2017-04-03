Lake Charles man arrested for stealing couch, loveseat, table, and air conditioner
Jacob Norman Levy, 30, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing approximately $2,200 in items from a residence on Jeff Davis Academy Road - including a couch, loveseat, table, and air conditioner - on March 17, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey of the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office. Two other still-unknown suspects also participated in the burglary.
