Lake Charles man accused of string of burglaries
On March 28, 2017, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Division Street after reports of vehicle burglaries in the area. LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said Brandon Cole, 30, was captured on surveillance video breaking into at least four vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 8
|Yankee4life
|7
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC