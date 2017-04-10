Lake Charles' latest financial report shows stronger finances
The City of Lake Charles released it's annual financial report Wednesday, which reveals some serious growth and strength in finances. "A lot of focus in the public life is on budgets - a budget this a budget that but at the end of the day, it's not the budget that matters, it's the financial report at the end of the year," said Mayor Randy Roach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|4 hr
|Charlie
|1
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 8
|Yankee4life
|7
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC