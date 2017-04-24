Lake Charles, Jennings mayoral races among the items on ballot Saturday
Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Jennings Mayor Terry Duhon both decided not to run in this year's election, leaving the door open for new faces. Wilford Carter, D, and Nic Hunter, R, are in a runoff for Lake Charles mayor and Henry Guinn and Jimmy Segura are in a runoff for Jennings mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente...
|Apr 21
|Harley
|2
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC