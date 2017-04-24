Jeanerette woman accused of child desertion

On April 16 at 1:10 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a motel located on West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles in reference to three children, ages eight months, 10 months and two years old, being left alone in a room. A motel employee discovered the eight month old baby wandering around the second floor balcony, according to Commander James McGee, spokesman for the office.

