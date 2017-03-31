Higher education funding could come with constitutional amendment
Lawmakers in a town hall forum at the LSU Law Center Thursday night suggested that higher education's current monetary vulnerability might be solved by taking its funding process off the perennial legislative chopping block through con Higher education funding could come with constitutional amendment BATON ROUGE -- Lawmakers in a town hall forum at the LSU Law Center Thursday night suggested that higher education's current monetary vulnerability might be solved by taking its funding process off the perennial legislative chopping block through con Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://tnsne.ws/2nHWZre BATON ROUGE -- Lawmakers in a town hall forum at the LSU Law Center Thursday night suggested that higher education's current monetary vulnerability might be solved by taking its funding process off the perennial legislative chopping block through constitutional changes.
