Good Friday trash, garbage pickup schedule announced

City of Lake Charles trash and garbage scheduled for pickup on Friday, April 14 will be picked up Saturday, April 15. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday routes will remain on their regular schedules. The Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Station will be closed Friday, April 14 and will reopen on the day following.

