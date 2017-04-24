First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today as higher humidity returns
Temperatures are again starting off very pleasant this morning with lows in the middle to upper 50s all the way down to Lake Charles as some sun returns to start the day. Look for sun to mix with some clouds through the day as temperatures warm into the lower 80s this afternoon.
