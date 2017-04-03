First Alert Forecast: Cool and dry we...

First Alert Forecast: Cool and dry weather ahead; next chance of rain several days away

With the return of sunny skies and cool temperatures, the weather is fantastic and will remain that way for the next several days. Winds will be lighter through the day today and as a result, temperatures that started off in the 40s and 50s for all of Southwest Louisiana will warm up well into the 70s by this afternoon.

