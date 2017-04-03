Easter Hat Parade 2017 at St. Margaret Catholic School
From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to a gumball machine, the first graders at St. Margaret Catholic School in Lake Charles showed off their creative hats at this year's Easter Hat Parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar 14
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC