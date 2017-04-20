Driver's side door torn off car as driver attempts to flag down train
A vehicle attempting to turn left from Sallier Street onto Ryan Street had its driver's side mirror clipped by a train Monday morning, authorities said. The driver's side door of the vehicle was then torn off as the driver attempted to notify the train conductor about the mirror.
