DRAFT-City of Lake Charles announces Downtown at Sundown lineup
The lineup of performers: The Kadillacs, May 19; Boomerang , May 26; Whiskey South, June 2 and Geno Delafose, June 9. Arts and crafts, and food and beverage vendors will be available. Beer and wine sales will benefit the Literacy Council of SWLA.
