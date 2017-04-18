Create more tax exemptions or eliminate them all? House tax committee hears it all

House Ways and Means Chairman Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, left, speaks with Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge, ahead of a hearing on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. House Ways and Means Chairman Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, left, speaks with Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge, ahead of a hearing on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.