Construction progressing on permanent VA Clinic in Lake Charles
Construction on the VA Clinic in Lake Charles is more than half the way completed, Department of Veterans Affairs officials said on Tuesday. "We are pleased that the new CBOC is at 55 percent completion," said Peter C. Dancy, Jr., Alexandria VA Health Care System director.
