City council votes to pay for portion of land for drainage pond

Southwest Louisiana residents all know what happens when there is a long period of heavy rain, but Wednesday night, the Lake Charles City Council discussed a possible solution to reduce the flooding impact. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is working to create a retention pond that would work off the Contraband Bayou at Louisiana Avenue and McNeese Street to help with drainage problems, but before that can happen, it need help from city council to acquire the land.

