City council votes to pay for portion of land for drainage pond
Southwest Louisiana residents all know what happens when there is a long period of heavy rain, but Wednesday night, the Lake Charles City Council discussed a possible solution to reduce the flooding impact. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is working to create a retention pond that would work off the Contraband Bayou at Louisiana Avenue and McNeese Street to help with drainage problems, but before that can happen, it need help from city council to acquire the land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|1 hr
|Disgusted
|8
|Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ...
|Apr 14
|CZars_R_US
|2
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Mar '17
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar '17
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar '17
|Xierh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC