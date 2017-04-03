Chemical company moving HQ from Houston to Lake Charles
At a press conference this afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards and CEO Soon Hyo "Steve" Chung of Lotte Chemical USA announced the company will establish its headquarters in Lake Charles. The company already has a $1.1 billion monoethylene glycol or MEG plant under construction at the junction of Interstates 10 and 210.
