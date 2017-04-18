Caretaker accused of financially expl...

Caretaker accused of financially exploiting federal judge

Louisiana authorities are investigating allegations that a personal assistant financially exploited a federal judge whose alcoholism is so severe that a colleague asked a court to rule she cannot take care of herself. A man described as a "caretaker" for U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi is accused of using her credit cards and checking account to rack up more than $51,000 in debt, including checks purportedly signed by Minaldi while she was getting substance abuse treatment in Florida earlier this year, according to newly released court records and a police report.

