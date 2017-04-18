Calcasieu Parish detectives find guns, drug stash at Lake Charles residence
Detectives for the Calcasieu Parish Combined Anti-Drug Task Force found a stash of guns and drugs at a Lake Charles residence on Tuesday, April 18. During a narcotics investigation at 2723 Hinton Drive, C.A.T. detectives found a Sig Sauer .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun - which the Lake Charles Police Department had reported stolen - a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a .410 single shot sawed-off shotgun, and a Savage Arms Stevens 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun, according to the C.A.T. Detectives arrested Mark Anthony Washington, a convicted felon with numerous prior felony drug-related arrests, said the C.A.T. Washington was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally-transferred weapons, possession of CDS I with ... (more)
