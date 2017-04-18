Calcasieu Parish detectives find guns...

Calcasieu Parish detectives find guns, drug stash at Lake Charles residence

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Detectives for the Calcasieu Parish Combined Anti-Drug Task Force found a stash of guns and drugs at a Lake Charles residence on Tuesday, April 18. During a narcotics investigation at 2723 Hinton Drive, C.A.T. detectives found a Sig Sauer .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun - which the Lake Charles Police Department had reported stolen - a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a .410 single shot sawed-off shotgun, and a Savage Arms Stevens 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun, according to the C.A.T. Detectives arrested Mark Anthony Washington, a convicted felon with numerous prior felony drug-related arrests, said the C.A.T. Washington was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally-transferred weapons, possession of CDS I with ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) 15 hr Disgusted 8
News Federal judge ordered to rehab for alcoholism, ... Apr 14 CZars_R_US 2
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar '17 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar '17 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar '17 Xierh 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC