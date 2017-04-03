Bill filed to increase Louisiana gaso...

Bill filed to increase Louisiana gasoline tax

Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

There's been talk of raising the gasoline tax by as much as 17 cents a gallon in the upcoming legislative session. Franklin Representative Sam Jones believes that's too much of a hike, but he says the state needs to invest more in transportation infrastructure.

