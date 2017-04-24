Baton Rouge unemployment holds at 4.6% in March
The unemployment rate in the Baton Rouge metro area held steady at 4.6% from February to March, but it's 0.4 percentage points below the region's 5% rate for the same month one year ago. Nonseasonally adjusted data, released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, show the Baton Rouge area in March had the second lowest unemployment rate in the state, and gained 500 jobs over the month and 2,600 over the year.
