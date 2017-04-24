Baton Rouge leads job creation in Louisiana in February, unemployment falls
The Baton Rouge area ranked first among all Louisiana metro areas for job creation in February, adding 2,800 jobs for the month and 5,300 over the year. not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 4.6% in February, down from 4.8% for the month one year ago, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says in its latest jobs report.
