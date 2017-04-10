Authorities confirm fatal accident on...

Authorities confirm fatal accident on La.12 Wednesday morning

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

April is National Fair Housing Month and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is making sure residents and realtors alike are armed with the proper tools to fight discrimination. Wednesday, the Fair housing workshop and luncheon featured speakers there to inform the community about their rights as renters and home buyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louisina Sucks! (May '16) Apr 8 Yankee4life 7
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar 14 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar '17 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar '17 Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at April 12 at 8:53AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC