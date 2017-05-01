August holds on to city council seat by one vote, Geyen also retains seat

Luvertha August held on to her Lake Charles City Council District B seat by one vote Saturday night, defeating Nicole Moncrief 1,189 votes to 1,188. Longtime city councilman Rodney Geyen also retained his District C seat, with 1,392 votes, or 55 percent of the vote to Eric Doshier's 1,157 votes, or 45 percent.

