Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect cloning cards
Officials say the suspect used a credit card at several locations around Amarillo that is possibly cloned with someone else's account information. If you have any information about this suspect or the cards, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or submit a tip online here .
