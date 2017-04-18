5-vehicle crash, including two 18-whe...

5-vehicle crash, including two 18-wheelers that burst into flames, leaves 1 dead; victim identified

A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.

