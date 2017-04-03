42nd Palm Sunday Tour of Homes takes ...

42nd Palm Sunday Tour of Homes takes on new theme

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The 42nd Palm Sunday Tour of Homes gave visitors a chance to learn about some of history behind the Charpentier District's most prominent houses. "It's important to show historic properties aren't just for the well to do its also available for everyone in the community and even if you have more modest means you can still enjoy a good house in a historic district," said board member Adley Cormier.

