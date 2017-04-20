2017 Contraband Days Louisiana Pirate Festival set for May 4-7
This year's festival will feature such staple events as the mayor walking the plank, a boat parade, carnival rides, music, pirates, a sailboat regatta and the fireworks extravaganza. For its 60th anniversary, the festival will roll out the welcome mat to the community with The musical lineup features artists such as Strange Theories and Elm's District, Ron Fruge & Family and Knuckle Deep, Dean Manning, Rosedown Rockers, Willie, Waylon, Elvis & the Boys, Louisiana Express, Champagne Room and Cupid, Jeremy Fruge & the Zydeco Hot Boyz, Twangsters Union and Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush.
