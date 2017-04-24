2 hospitalized after truck hits motorcycle on Marshall Avenue in Longview
A wreck with injuries occurred in Longview Tuesday night. According to Longview Police Department, the wreck occurred at West Marshall Avenue and North Lane Wells Drive.
