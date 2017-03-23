Youth Summit and Job Fair set for Mar...

Youth Summit and Job Fair set for March 28

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Calcasieu Workforce Center will host its annual Youth Summit/Job Fair from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, on the second and third floors of the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr. The job fair connects students, ages 16-24, to employers, resources and post-secondary education and training avenues to help them prepare for the job force. There will be several workshops including ones on work readiness, economic growth and occupations in demand in Southwest Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Mar 14 Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar 9 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar 6 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar 2 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar 1 Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC