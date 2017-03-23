Youth Summit and Job Fair set for March 28

The Calcasieu Workforce Center will host its annual Youth Summit/Job Fair from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, on the second and third floors of the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Dr. The job fair connects students, ages 16-24, to employers, resources and post-secondary education and training avenues to help them prepare for the job force. There will be several workshops including ones on work readiness, economic growth and occupations in demand in Southwest Louisiana.

