Woman held in captivity visits Lake Charles for police training
She lived in captivity for 18 years and bore two children by her abductor. But Jaycee Dugard was rescued in 2009 after two campus police in California noticed something not right about a man with two young girls Dugard visited Lake Charles recently to help provide police training and visit with some McNeese students majoring in criminal justice.
