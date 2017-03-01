What is there to eat on Fridays durin...

What is there to eat on Fridays during Lent?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Friday, March 3, marks the first Friday of Lent and those who observe it will be fasting. Most will be eating seafood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Thu Nettygirl 1
Girls Wed Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan '17 Anonymous 1
What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14) Jan '17 Newbie 5
Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16) Dec '16 TipsyFromCentralC... 3
After hours daycare Dec '16 Amanda 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at March 02 at 7:42AM CST

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC