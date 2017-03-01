What is there to eat on Fridays during Lent?
Friday, March 3, marks the first Friday of Lent and those who observe it will be fasting. Most will be eating seafood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Thu
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Wed
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
|After hours daycare
|Dec '16
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC