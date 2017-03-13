WCCH reports 23 percent increase in breastfeeding rate
Three area birthing hospitals have now been named " Gift Designated Facilities" by the Bureau of Family Health and Louisiana Department of Health. They include West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women, and Lake Area Medical Center.
