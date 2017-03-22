Vidor woman charged in weekend robber...

Vidor woman charged in weekend robbery of Lakea

A Vidor woman who was charged with robbing a Lake Charles bank Saturday morning has confessed to a 2016 bank robbery in Orange. Eva Renee Powell, 50, of Vidor, was arrested on Saturday, March 18, 2017, by Lake Charles Police after they say she robbed the Whitney Bank branch on Country Club Road.

