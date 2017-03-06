Veterans Action Coalition meeting set
The meeting will be held at the New VFW hall at 5676 Lake St. in Lake Charles. All Veterans and spouses are welcome to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC