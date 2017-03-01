Two arrested on rape charges in DeQuincy
Lake Charles City Council members are scheduled to vote on an ordinance Wednesday to allow the city to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for improvements to West Prien Lake Road from Cove Lane south to Sale Road. It also seeks to include improvements to Sale Road from Rue Chan Ann west to West Prien Lake Road.
