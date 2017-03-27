TRAFFIC: 2200 block of Broad Street closed for next few hours
The Lake Charles Police Department has issued an alert to avoid 2200 Broad Street for the next two to three hours. The east and westbound lanes in that area will be shut down because of a busted gas line.
