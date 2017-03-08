Three indicted on attempted murder charges in connection with incident at LC motel
Three people have been indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 29 incident at a Lake Charles motel. Officers responded to a report of a man lying naked on the floor in a room at a motel on N. Lakeshore Drive, according to the offense report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC