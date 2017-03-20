There's no place like the road: Toto plots 2017 North American tour
Toto will return to the road in 2017 for a new North American headlining tour in support of the band's most recent studio album, 2015's XIV . The trek, dubbed "An Evening with Toto," gets underway June 2 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and currently is mapped out through a July 1 show in Salinas, Kansas, with more dates expected to be added soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|20 hr
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
|Tonisha Fortune? Anybody know he (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC