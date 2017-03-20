There's no place like the road: Toto plots 2017 North American tour

Toto will return to the road in 2017 for a new North American headlining tour in support of the band's most recent studio album, 2015's XIV . The trek, dubbed "An Evening with Toto," gets underway June 2 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and currently is mapped out through a July 1 show in Salinas, Kansas, with more dates expected to be added soon.

