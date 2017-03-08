Talk about it: Berkeley-based movemen...

Talk about it: Berkeley-based movement works to bridge political divisions through dialogue

What do you get when you put a libertarian from Kentucky, a Trump supporter from Louisiana, a UC Berkeley student and the founder of a liberal political movement in the same room? A discussion about some of the most pressing issues facing the country that teaches Bay Area liberals a few things about the way conservatives see the world and vice versa. Living Room Conversations , created by a Berkeley mediator and founder of liberal political organizing group MoveOn.org, is a fledgling movement to tackle the national political rift brought to the forefront by last year's presidential election.

