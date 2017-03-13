SWLA youth 'Kick Butts'
Programming Note: The Voice will begin at 8 p.m. and will air in its entirety after the mayoral forum Programming Note: The Voice will begin at 8 p.m. and will air in its entirety after the mayoral forum The Voice will be pushed back an hour, but will be shown in its entirety following tonight's mayoral forum on KPLC. The forum, in which all eight candidates for mayor will participate, will begin at 7 p.m., followed by The Voice at 8 p.m. Copyright 2017 KPLC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ...
|Tue
|Cold hard reality
|1
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC