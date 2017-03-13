SWLA youth 'Kick Butts'

Programming Note: The Voice will begin at 8 p.m. and will air in its entirety after the mayoral forum Programming Note: The Voice will begin at 8 p.m. and will air in its entirety after the mayoral forum The Voice will be pushed back an hour, but will be shown in its entirety following tonight's mayoral forum on KPLC. The forum, in which all eight candidates for mayor will participate, will begin at 7 p.m., followed by The Voice at 8 p.m. Copyright 2017 KPLC.

