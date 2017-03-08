SWLA community leaders, students, help clean up Lake Charles
Piece by piece, volunteers picked up trash and other debris along a one-mile route on Twelfth Street between Enterprise and Hodges streets. "We've seen a few cigarette butts and noticed a lot of newspaper articles and then wrappers of candy," said Jorden Robinson, St. Margaret Catholic School student, one of many volunteers at the annual "Leaders Against Litter."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turner Industries (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|4
|Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar 6
|Musikologist
|18
|Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la...
|Mar 2
|Nettygirl
|1
|Girls
|Mar 1
|Xierh
|1
|misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|18
|Coconuts Cajun Grill
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|What jobs in Lake Charles do not require drug t... (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Newbie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC