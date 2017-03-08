SWLA community leaders, students, help clean up Lake Charles

Piece by piece, volunteers picked up trash and other debris along a one-mile route on Twelfth Street between Enterprise and Hodges streets. "We've seen a few cigarette butts and noticed a lot of newspaper articles and then wrappers of candy," said Jorden Robinson, St. Margaret Catholic School student, one of many volunteers at the annual "Leaders Against Litter."

