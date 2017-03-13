Suspect in DPS chase flees on foot, still at large

A suspect is still on the run from East Texas authorities, after a brief chase Wednesday night. DPS officials say troopers were looking for a tan vehicle along Highway 80 near H.G. Mosley in Longview , when they spotted it around 8 p.m. After a short chase, troopers say the driver bailed out and fled on foot into a wooded area, and disappeared.

