Suspect in DPS chase flees on foot, s...

Suspect in DPS chase flees on foot, still at large

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A suspect is still on the run from East Texas authorities, after a brief chase Wednesday night. DPS officials say troopers were looking for a tan vehicle along Highway 80 near H.G. Mosley in Longview , when they spotted it around 8 p.m. After a short chase, troopers say the driver bailed out and fled on foot into a wooded area, and disappeared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four men arrested in counterfeit check cashing ... Tue Cold hard reality 1
Turner Industries (Aug '16) Mar 9 Anonymous 4
Iowa Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar 6 Musikologist 18
Looking for FEMA trailer to be given away in la... Mar 2 Nettygirl 1
Girls Mar 1 Xierh 1
misty lynn guillory murdered 8-21-03 (Oct '08) Jan '17 anonymous 18
Coconuts Cajun Grill Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC