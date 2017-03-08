Sheriff's Office: Lake Charles man backs into deputy at park

Sheriff's Office: Lake Charles man ba...

A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery after backing into a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, according to authorities. An off-duty deputy working as a courtesy officer at a Lake Charles park on Saturday afternoon said he smelled marijuana coming from inside a truck in the parking lot, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

