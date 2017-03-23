Saturday's Vietnam Veterans Honor Day moved indoors due to inclement weather
Due to expected inclement weather, the City of Lake Charles Mayor's Armed Forces Commission's "Vietnam Veterans Honor Day" event set for Saturday, March 25, is moving indoors. Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, Joey Strickland will be the guest speaker.
