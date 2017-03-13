Robot-assisted total knee replacement...

Robot-assisted total knee replacements are now available in Southwest Louisiana.

Friday

An innovative alternative to conventional knee replacements is now available in Lake Charles, tapping into the smarts of a robot. History has been in the making inside CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital's operating room this month.

Lake Charles, LA

