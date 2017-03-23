Police jury approves resolution to pu...

Police jury approves resolution to purchase La. Avenue property for drainage pond

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Hoping to address drainage concerns in the parish, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday adopted a resolution allowing it to move forward with the purchase of some 16 acres off Louisiana Avenue, along Contraband Bayou. "The intent of this is to have property for what would be a drainage detention pond," said Bryan Beam, parish administrator.

Lake Charles, LA

