Plaquemines Port exploring building container shipping terminal along Mississippi River

The Plaquemines Port plans to develop an intermodal container shipping terminal along the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish, a move that would increase competition with the Port of New Orleans , which is situated roughly 20 miles away. American Patriot Holdings LLC, a Miami-based marine industry firm with a satellite office in New Orleans, announced the initiative Wednesday with the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District , which runs the port facility.

