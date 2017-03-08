Overy, Delmond and Jamarcus

Three Lake Charles men accused of robbing a convenience store and phone store in February were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Overy James Bigelow, 22; Delmond Davon Rich, 20; and Jamarcus Shaqun White, 21 were indicted on two counts of armed robbery and one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

